Live Radio
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Cask

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 12, 2023, 4:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Cask for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. of Chico, California

Description: A pale ale brewed with Cascade hops, featuring intense aromas of citrus and pine finding balance with the subtle sweetness of caramelized malt.

ABV: 5.6%

Pairing suggestions: Rich steak frites and burgers, anything smothered in cheddar, fish and chips or Indian cuisine

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up