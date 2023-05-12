WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Cask

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Cask for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. of Chico, California

Description: A pale ale brewed with Cascade hops, featuring intense aromas of citrus and pine finding balance with the subtle sweetness of caramelized malt.

ABV: 5.6%

Pairing suggestions: Rich steak frites and burgers, anything smothered in cheddar, fish and chips or Indian cuisine