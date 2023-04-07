WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Back Home Persian Blue Lager

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Back Home Persian Blue Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

This story first published on Feb. 25, 2022.

A taste of Persia… by way of the Big Apple.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Back Home Beer, Brooklyn, New York

Description: a classic lager, brewed with just the right amount of blue salt from the city of Semnan, Iran

ABV: 4.9%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sushi and sashimi, anything pickled, citrus fruit dishes (simply prepared fish with lemon or ceviche), chicken piccata