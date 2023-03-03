Live Radio
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Park Street Sparkling Amber Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 3, 2023, 4:44 AM

Who doesn’t like to sparkle?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Park Street Sparkling Amber Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery — D.C.

Description: An English-style amber lager featuring subtle accents of bread and dried fruit, with a touch of spicy hops.

ABV: 4.5%

Pairing suggestions: Fried stuff! Smoked pork dishes, pozole stew, and beef birria tacos

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

