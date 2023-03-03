WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Park Street Sparkling Amber Lager

Who doesn’t like to sparkle?!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Park Street Sparkling Amber Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery — D.C.
Description: An English-style amber lager featuring subtle accents of bread and dried fruit, with a touch of spicy hops.
ABV: 4.5%
Pairing suggestions: Fried stuff! Smoked pork dishes, pozole stew, and beef birria tacos