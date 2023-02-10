WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Two Tides Too Many Numbers Fruited Sour

Looking for a tasty reminder of the early space age?
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Two Tides Too Many Numbers Fruited Sour for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Two Tides Brewing Co. — Savannah, GA
Description: A fruited sour brewed with orange, house-processed Madagascar vanilla beans and a touch of sweet milk sugar for a classic Creamsicle flavor.
ABV: 6%
Greg’s paring suggestions: Pancakes, French toast, bacon and eggs, grilled chicken salad, ceviche and fried chicken with maple syrup on top.