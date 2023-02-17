WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Oud Beersel Oude Geuze Vieille (Whisky Edition)

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Oud Beersel Oude Geuze Vieille for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Roll out the barrels and mix it up!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Oud Beersel Oude Geuze Vieille for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Oud Beersel — Beersel, Belgium

Description: a blend of spontaneously-fermented Lambics aged in barrels that once contained port and then whisky

ABV: 8%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood (oysters, prawns, crab), steak or mussels and frites, and duck