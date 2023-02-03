WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Waves Hazy IPA

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Waves Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Catch one of these and you might be sitting on top of the world (thank you Brian Wilson and Mike Love).

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery — Washington, D.C.

Description: A bright and bold hazy IPA brewed with Riwaka hops, and featuring zesty aromas of pink grapefruit, passion fruit and sweet citrus.

ABV: 7%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood of all kinds, dishes with fresh avocado, Cobb salad and roasted beets