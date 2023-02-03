UKRAINE/RUSSIA: The War: One Year Later | Stacking sanctions on Russia | Ukrainian rally in DC pulls thousands | EU probes into war crimes
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Waves Hazy IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

February 3, 2023, 8:35 AM

Catch one of these and you might be sitting on top of the world (thank you Brian Wilson and Mike Love).

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Waves Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery — Washington, D.C.

Description: A bright and bold hazy IPA brewed with Riwaka hops, and featuring zesty aromas of pink grapefruit, passion fruit and sweet citrus.

ABV: 7%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood of all kinds, dishes with fresh avocado, Cobb salad and roasted beets

 

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

