WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Untitled Art Italian Style Pilsner N/A

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Untitled Art Italian Style Pilsner N/A for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
When zero is a positive!
Brewery: Untitled Art — Waunakee, WI
Description: A non-alcoholic Italian style pilsner brewed with Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Strata hops
ABV: Less than 0.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spicy Fra Diavolo sauce, seafood of all kinds and fried foods in general
