WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Untitled Art Italian Style Pilsner N/A

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

January 13, 2023, 2:02 PM

When zero is a positive!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Untitled Art Italian Style Pilsner N/A for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Untitled Art — Waunakee, WI

Description: A non-alcoholic Italian style pilsner brewed with Hallertau Mittelfrüh and Strata hops

ABV: Less than 0.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spicy Fra Diavolo sauce, seafood of all kinds and fried foods in general

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

