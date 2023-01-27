WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Lagunitas IPNA Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

Put a little IPNA in your DNA. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Lagunitas IPNA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Brewery: Lagunitas Brewing Co. — Lagunitas, CA Description: Described by the brewery as a “non-alcoholic brewer-led labor of love utilizing all of our hops chops and over a year of R&D. Massively dry-hopped and delicious … like a clean, zesty bunch of hops smackin’ you in the face! Yes, in a good way.” ABV: less than 0.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salty and fried foods, grilled meats, seared veggies, Indian curries

