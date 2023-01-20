WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Athletic All Out Stout N/A

Do a stout double take.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Athletic All Out Stout NA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Athletic Brewing Co. — Stratford, Connecticut
Description: a stout-inspired non-alcohol brew featuring notes of roasted nuts and dark coffee, and a finish with a hint of semisweet chocolate
ABV: less than 0.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Oysters, stews, barbecued ribs, mac and cheese