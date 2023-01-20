WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Athletic All Out Stout N/A Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Athletic All Out Stout NA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Do a stout double take. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Athletic All Out Stout NA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Brewery: Athletic Brewing Co. — Stratford, Connecticut Description: a stout-inspired non-alcohol brew featuring notes of roasted nuts and dark coffee, and a finish with a hint of semisweet chocolate ABV: less than 0.5% Greg’s pairing suggestions: Oysters, stews, barbecued ribs, mac and cheese

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.