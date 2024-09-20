Man shot to death near Prince George’s County shopping center

A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon near a shopping center in Largo, Maryland.

A man is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon near a shopping center in Largo, Maryland.

It happened just after 1 p.m. in the Largo Town Center located at Largo Center Drive near Landover Road.

Prince George’s County Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found a man in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

They are now investigating the motive, and they do not have a suspect yet

