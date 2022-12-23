BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
WTOP's Beer of the Week: De Dolle Stille Nacht Strong Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

December 23, 2022

Here’s hoping Santa has some of this for you in his sleigh!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group beer director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about De Dolle Stille Nacht Strong Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: De Dolle Brouwers — Esen, Belgium

Description: A Belgian strong ale brewed with pale malt and white candy sugar in the kettle.

ABV: 12%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts, cheeses (particularly Stilton), Beef Wellington and rib roasts.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

