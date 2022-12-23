WTOP’s Beer of the Week: De Dolle Stille Nacht Strong Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about De Dolle Stille Nacht Strong Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Here’s hoping Santa has some of this for you in his sleigh!
Brewery: De Dolle Brouwers — Esen, Belgium
Description: A Belgian strong ale brewed with pale malt and white candy sugar in the kettle.
ABV: 12%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts, cheeses (particularly Stilton), Beef Wellington and rib roasts.
