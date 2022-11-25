WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Threes Solid Air Smoked Lager

Find a fireplace and a glass!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Threes Solid Air Smoked Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Threes Brewing Co., Brooklyn, NY
Description: a Beechwood smoked lager featuring notes of Hershey’s chocolate, creme bruleé, cappucino foam and maple candy
ABV: 5.3%
Greg’s pairing suggestion: Grilled salmon, ribeyes and lamb chops, brunch, Cajun and Creole cuisine