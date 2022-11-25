Holidays: Where to see holiday lights | 4 ways to limit your holiday debt | Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Recipes for Thanksgiving leftovers
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Threes Solid Air Smoked Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 25, 2022, 12:53 PM

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Threes Solid Air Smoked Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Threes Brewing Co., Brooklyn, NY

Description: a Beechwood smoked lager featuring notes of Hershey’s chocolate, creme bruleé, cappucino foam and maple candy

ABV: 5.3%

Greg’s pairing suggestion: Grilled salmon, ribeyes and lamb chops, brunch, Cajun and Creole cuisine

