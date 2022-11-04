ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC Voter guide | DC Ward 3 candidates | Marylanders to vote on marijuana legalization
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Mortalis Perses Imperial Stout

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 4, 2022, 5:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Who knew you might need a baking pan to make beer?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Mortalis Perses Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Mortalis Brewing Co., Avon, N.Y.

Description: An imperial stout made with peach coffee cakes

ABV: 10.0%

Pairing suggestions: Texas barbecue; stews and chilis; seared duck, lamb and steak; desserts such as apple cobbler and cheesecake.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up