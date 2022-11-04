WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Mortalis Perses Imperial Stout

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Mortalis Perses Imperial Stout for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Who knew you might need a baking pan to make beer?
Brewery: Mortalis Brewing Co., Avon, N.Y.
Description: An imperial stout made with peach coffee cakes
ABV: 10.0%
Pairing suggestions: Texas barbecue; stews and chilis; seared duck, lamb and steak; desserts such as apple cobbler and cheesecake.
