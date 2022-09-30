WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Plank Heller Weizenbock Ale Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Plank Heller Weizenbock Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Plank Heller Weizenbock Ale for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week. Brewery: Brauerei Michael Plank — Laaber, Germany Description: A south German-style weizenbock featuring notes of honey, caramel and citrus ABV: 7.9% Greg's pairing suggestions: Indian food (curries, chicken tikka masala, tandoori, saag paneer) and a chocolate-based desserts

Brennan Haselton

