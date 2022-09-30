IAN NEWS: Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas | DC-area events canceled | Climate change impacts | Phillies-Nationals series adjusted | What is storm surge?
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Plank Heller Weizenbock Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 30, 2022, 7:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

So, you think your family business has been around for a long time?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Plank Heller Weizenbock Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brauerei Michael Plank — Laaber, Germany

Description: A south German-style weizenbock featuring notes of honey, caramel and citrus

ABV: 7.9%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Indian food (curries, chicken tikka masala, tandoori, saag paneer) and a chocolate-based desserts

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bureau of Prisons understaffing leads to 'unprecedented exodus' of employees, union warns

Veteran records bill advances in Senate, but panel deadlocks on NARA nominee

Senate passes stopgap bill to avert shutdown, aid Ukraine

Long-time columnist Mike Causey dead at 82

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up