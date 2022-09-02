WTOP’s Beer of the Week: de Garde The Kriek Wild Ale

WASHINGTON — A one-of-a-kind taste of the Pacific Northwest!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about de Garde The Kriek Wild Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: de Garde Brewing — Tillamook, OR
Description: a spontaneously-fermented wild ale brewed with black and red raspberries and Montmorency and Morello cherries.
ABV: 5.8%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich pasta dishes. Tomatoes and mushrooms of all kinds. Stews, chilis and barbecue. Chocolate desserts.