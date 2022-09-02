LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: de Garde The Kriek Wild Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

September 2, 2022, 12:23 PM

WASHINGTON — A one-of-a-kind taste of the Pacific Northwest!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about de Garde The Kriek Wild Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: de Garde Brewing — Tillamook, OR

Description: a spontaneously-fermented wild ale brewed with black and red raspberries and Montmorency and Morello cherries.

ABV: 5.8%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich pasta dishes. Tomatoes and mushrooms of all kinds. Stews, chilis and barbecue. Chocolate desserts.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

