WTOP’s Beer of the Week: De Ranke Guldenberg Tripel

The past meets the present. Drink it!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about De Ranke Guldenberg Tripel for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
——
Brewery: Brouwerij De Ranke — Dottignies, Belgium
Description: A full-bodied Abbey ale dry-hopped with Hallertau Mittelfrüh, resulting in a unique soft-bitter taste and aroma.
ABV: 8%
——
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pan-seared scallops, sea bass and lobster.
(Photo courtesy of WTOP/Brennan Haselton)