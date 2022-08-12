WTOP’s Beer of the Week: De Ranke Guldenberg Tripel Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about De Ranke Guldenberg Tripel for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

—— Brewery: Brouwerij De Ranke — Dottignies, Belgium Description: A full-bodied Abbey ale dry-hopped with Hallertau Mittelfrüh, resulting in a unique soft-bitter taste and aroma. ABV: 8%

—— Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pan-seared scallops, sea bass and lobster.

(Photo courtesy of WTOP/Brennan Haselton)

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

