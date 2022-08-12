WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: De Ranke Guldenberg Tripel

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

August 12, 2022, 1:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The past meets the present. Drink it!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about De Ranke Guldenberg Tripel for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
——

Brewery: Brouwerij De Ranke — Dottignies, Belgium

Description: A full-bodied Abbey ale dry-hopped with Hallertau Mittelfrüh, resulting in a unique soft-bitter taste and aroma.

ABV: 8%
——

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Pan-seared scallops, sea bass and lobster.
(Photo courtesy of WTOP/Brennan Haselton)

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Commerce, NASA leaning on the Evidence Act to push common priorities

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up