WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Trappistes Rochefort Triple Extra Belgian Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 27, 2022, 11:19 AM

A new taste … backed up by centuries of experience.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Trappistes Rochefort Triple Extra Belgian Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Trappistes Rochefort — Rochefort, Belgium

Description: a strong blonde ale inspired by a recipe created more than a century ago

ABV: 8.1%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seared scallops, lobster, crab cakes, margherita pizza with red sauce

 

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

