WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Trappistes Rochefort Triple Extra Belgian Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Trappistes Rochefort Triple Extra Belgian Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
A new taste … backed up by centuries of experience.
Brewery: Trappistes Rochefort — Rochefort, Belgium
Description: a strong blonde ale inspired by a recipe created more than a century ago
ABV: 8.1%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seared scallops, lobster, crab cakes, margherita pizza with red sauce
