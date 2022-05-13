WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Southern Grist Banana Strawberry Shortcake Melted Sno Cone

Trade that paper sno cone cup for a big kid glass!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Southern Grist Banana Strawberry Shortcake Melted Sno Cone for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Southern Grist Brewing Co. — Nashville, TN | southerngristbrewing.com
Description: a smoothie style sour ale brewed with lactose, strawberry, banana, vanilla and marshmallows.
ABV: 4%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Simply prepared seared salmon Barbecued chicken and pork chops. Cobb salad with steak. Shrimp tacos.