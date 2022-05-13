RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Southern Grist Banana Strawberry Shortcake Melted Sno Cone

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

May 13, 2022, 10:52 AM

Trade that paper sno cone cup for a big kid glass!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Southern Grist Banana Strawberry Shortcake Melted Sno Cone for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Southern Grist Brewing Co. — Nashville, TN | southerngristbrewing.com

Description: a smoothie style sour ale brewed with lactose, strawberry, banana, vanilla and marshmallows.

ABV: 4%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Simply prepared seared salmon Barbecued chicken and pork chops. Cobb salad with steak. Shrimp tacos.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

