WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Trillium Double Dry Hopped Stillings Street IPA

WASHINGTON — Take a walk up this street.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Trillium Double Dry Hopped Stillings Street IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Trillium Brewing — Boston
Description: A hazy, pale orange IPA featuring a double dose of Nelson Sauvin in the dry hop and featuring intensely aromatic qualities of kiwi, white grape and lemongrass on the nose.
ABV: 7.2%
Greg’s pairing suggestions:
- Pork dishes (such as pulled pork, pepperoni pizza and pork fried rice)
- Shrimp fajitas
- Turkey burgers