WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Schönramer Grünhopfen Pils

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 8, 2022, 5:27 AM

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Schönramer Grünhopfen Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brauerei Schönram — Petting, Germany

Description: A dry, wet-hop Pilsner brewed with Hallertau, featuring more bitterness on the palate than most.

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Classic German dishes from schnitzel to kraut, seafood (sushi in particular), bar food like wings, nachos and burgers, takeout Thai, Vietnamese and Indian cuisines

