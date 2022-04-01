WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Gan Bei Rice Lager

God forbid a dry cup!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Gan Bei Rice Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery — Washington, D.C.
Description: A refreshingly dry, naturally carbonated rice lager that’s gently hopped with a touch of Saaz hops.
ABV: 5.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sushi and sashimi; Japanese noodles and teriyaki skewers; bao buns; fried pork chops