WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Powder Day IPA

Powder day every day? Alright.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Powder Day IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. — Chico, California, and Mills River, North Carolina
Description: a dry hopped IPA with notes of citrus, stone fruit, and melon in a blizzard of lupulin powder
ABV: 7.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Charcuterie and cheese; grilled pork chops; pasta with pesto; Mediterranean cuisine