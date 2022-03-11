WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Essex ESB Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Essex ESB for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

There’s nothing wrong with taking it down a notch! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Essex ESB for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C.

Description: A classic, open-fermented British-style ESB brewed with Maris Otter and Crystal malts, hopped with Challenger, dry-hopped with East Kent Goldings plus Challenger.

ABV: 4.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, bangers and mash, roast chicken

schnitzel, BLT and pastrami on rye sandwiches.

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.