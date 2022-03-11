RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Essex ESB

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 11, 2022, 1:53 PM

There’s nothing wrong with taking it down a notch!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Essex ESB for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C.
Description: A classic, open-fermented British-style ESB brewed with Maris Otter and Crystal malts, hopped with Challenger, dry-hopped with East Kent Goldings plus Challenger.
ABV: 4.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, bangers and mash, roast chicken
schnitzel, BLT and pastrami on rye sandwiches.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

