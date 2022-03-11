WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Essex ESB

There’s nothing wrong with taking it down a notch!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Essex ESB for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts
Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, D.C.
Description: A classic, open-fermented British-style ESB brewed with Maris Otter and Crystal malts, hopped with Challenger, dry-hopped with East Kent Goldings plus Challenger.
ABV: 4.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, bangers and mash, roast chicken
schnitzel, BLT and pastrami on rye sandwiches.