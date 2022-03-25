WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Druif Muscat Bleu Lambic

To a life well lived!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Druif Muscat Bleu Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Brewery: Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen — Beersel, Belgium
Description: A lambic macerated with Muscat Bleu grapes and bottled straight from the barrel without the addition of any young lambic for re-fermentation
ABV: 8.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Triple-cream cheeses, like Camembert and Brie; pates, terrines and other types of charcuterie; tuna and smoked salmon; barbecue (like a fatty brisket end)