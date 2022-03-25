WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Druif Muscat Bleu Lambic Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP's Brennan Haselton and Neighborhood Restaurant Group's Greg Engert sip 3 Fonteinen Druif Muscat Bleu Lambic in this edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

To a life well lived! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Druif Muscat Bleu Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Brewery: Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen — Beersel, Belgium

Description: A lambic macerated with Muscat Bleu grapes and bottled straight from the barrel without the addition of any young lambic for re-fermentation

ABV: 8.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Triple-cream cheeses, like Camembert and Brie; pates, terrines and other types of charcuterie; tuna and smoked salmon; barbecue (like a fatty brisket end)

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.