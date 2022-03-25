RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates: Ukrainian refugees watch Biden's Poland visit | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Druif Muscat Bleu Lambic

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 25, 2022, 9:03 AM

To a life well lived!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Druif Muscat Bleu Lambic for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen — Beersel, Belgium
Description: A lambic macerated with Muscat Bleu grapes and bottled straight from the barrel without the addition of any young lambic for re-fermentation
ABV: 8.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Triple-cream cheeses, like Camembert and Brie; pates, terrines and other types of charcuterie; tuna and smoked salmon; barbecue (like a fatty brisket end)

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

