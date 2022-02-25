CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Back Home Persian Blue Lager

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

February 25, 2022, 6:13 AM

A taste of Persia… by way of the Big Apple.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Back Home Persian Blue Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Back Home Beer, Brooklyn, New York
Description: a classic lager, brewed with just the right amount of blue salt from the city of Semnan, Iran

ABV: 4.9%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sushi and sashimi, anything pickled, citrus fruit dishes (simply prepared fish with lemon or ceviche),  chicken piccata

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

