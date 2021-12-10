WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA 2021 Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA for the 10th anniversary edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts: Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co – Chico, California, and Asheville, North Carolina

Description: An IPA brewed with hand-picked Cascade and Centennial hops to capture citrus, pine, and floral notes

ABV: 6.8%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Big holiday meats, pulled pork (with a sweet Texas sauce or Carolina vinegar) and carnitas tacos, anything grilled (burgers and dogs) while tailgating in the cold weather

Brennan Haselton In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award. bhaselton@wtop.com @bhaseltonWTOP

