WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA 2021

What a long (10 years!) thirst-quenching trip it’s been.
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Celebration Fresh Hop IPA for the 10th anniversary edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick Facts:
Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co – Chico, California, and Asheville, North Carolina
Description: An IPA brewed with hand-picked Cascade and Centennial hops to capture citrus, pine, and floral notes
ABV: 6.8%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Big holiday meats, pulled pork (with a sweet Texas sauce or Carolina vinegar) and carnitas tacos, anything grilled (burgers and dogs) while tailgating in the cold weather