WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Intens Rood

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

November 5, 2021, 12:48 PM

 Get your liquid intensity!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Intens Rood for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen, Beersel, Belgium

Description: A lambic aged on 4.5 pounds (per gallon) of sour cherries

ABV: 7%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich stews and chilis; barbecued ribs, as well as brisket and pulled pork; steak fajitas; cheesecake, fruit cobblers and chocolate desserts

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

