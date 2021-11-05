WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Fonteinen Intens Rood Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Fonteinen Intens Rood for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts Brewery: Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen, Beersel, Belgium Description: A lambic aged on 4.5 pounds (per gallon) of sour cherries ABV: 7% Greg's pairing suggestions: Rich stews and chilis; barbecued ribs, as well as brisket and pulled pork; steak fajitas; cheesecake, fruit cobblers and chocolate desserts

