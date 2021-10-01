WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Parish Envie Pale Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director to talk about Parish Envie Pale Ale

WASHINGTON — You could be jealous… unless you have a glass, too.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year to talk about Parish Envie Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Parish Brewing Co., Broussard, LA

Description: a pale ale bursting with glorious hop aromas of mango, lychee, orange and other tropical fruits

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spicy foods (including Indian curries), rich, fried foods, Tex-Mex of all kinds