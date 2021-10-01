Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Parish Envie Pale Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

October 1, 2021, 11:09 AM

WASHINGTON — You could be jealous… unless you have a glass, too.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year to talk about Parish Envie Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Parish Brewing Co., Broussard, LA
Description: a pale ale bursting with glorious hop aromas of mango, lychee, orange and other tropical fruits
ABV: 5.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spicy foods (including Indian curries), rich, fried foods, Tex-Mex of all kinds

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

