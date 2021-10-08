Coronavirus News: DC anticipates improvement in school virus testing | National Zoo animals recover | What's driving increase in vaccines? | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dewey Hot Wax IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

October 8, 2021, 8:45 PM

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally ran on May 28, 2021. 

WASHINGTON — Don’t burn those fingers! Wrap them around a tall glass of this instead.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Dewey Hot Wax IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Dewey Beer Co., Dewey Beach and Harbeson, DE
Description: an IPA brewed with Vic Secret and Galaxy, along with plenty of wheat flakes and pilsen malts
ABV: 8.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Mixed green salads, bacon-wrapped shrimp and BLTs, Vietnamese food such as fried spring rolls and banh mi sandwiches

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

