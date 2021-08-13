WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie De Ranke XX Bitter Straw Blonde Ale

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie De Ranke XX Bitter Straw Blonde Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — X marks the spot!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie De Ranke XX Bitter Straw Blonde Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Brasserie De Ronke, Dottignies, Belgium

Description: a very bitter but still balanced ale, featuring a long-lasting, distinct hop taste

ABV: 6%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salty, fried foods (mussels and frites), Indian cuisine, Simply grilled meats, Classic Philly steak and cheese