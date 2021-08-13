CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP’s Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie De Ranke XX Bitter Straw Blonde Ale

Erron Franklin | efranklin@wtop.com

August 13, 2021, 2:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
WASHINGTON — X marks the spot!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie De Ranke XX Bitter Straw Blonde Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Brasserie De Ronke, Dottignies, Belgium
Description: a very bitter but still balanced ale, featuring a long-lasting, distinct hop taste
ABV: 6%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salty, fried foods (mussels and frites), Indian cuisine, Simply grilled meats, Classic Philly steak and cheese

Related News

Recommended

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up