WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Brasserie de Blaugies La Vermontoise Saison Ale

Erron Franklin | efranklin@wtop.com

August 20, 2021, 12:16 PM

Who knew Vermont and Belgium were a thing?

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighbor Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Brasserie de Blaugies La Vermontoise Saison Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Brasserie de Blaugies, Dour, Belgium
Description: A spelt saison brewed with Amarillo hops in collaboration with Hill Farmstead Brewery
ABV: 6%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Mediterranean food such as hummus, baba ganoush and lamb meatballs, red sauce dishes, simple stir fries (with soy sauce and ginger)

