WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Dutchess Ales Ketzer Helles Lager

Erron Franklin | efranklin@wtop.com

July 2, 2021, 1:23 PM

How noble your taste buds will feel!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Dutchess Ales Ketzer Helles Lager for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts

Brewery: Dutchess Ales, Wassaic, NY

Description: A German-style Helles Lager featuring a gentle biscuit malt character and a noble floral, spicy hop aroma with notes of wildflower honey, citrus zest, alpine herbs and a hint of peppercorn.

ABV: 4.8%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Middle Eastern food (anything with chick peas like falafel and hummus), anything pork and poultry, shellfish such as crabs, clams and oysters.

