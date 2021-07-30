2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Olympic swimming recap | Why Olympians bite their medals | Today's Olympic schedule
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Paper Tulips Hazy IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

July 30, 2021, 12:46 PM

WASHINGTON — At least with fake flowers, you don’t have to share your beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Paper Tulips Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC
Description: A soft and juicy IPA brewed with Strata and Mosaic hops.
ABV: 7%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Tomoto dishes like chilled gazpacho and bruschetta, seared salmon or steak salads, schnitzel or grilled pork chops with an arugula salad on the side

