WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Slow Bullet IPA

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

June 4, 2021, 7:11 AM

WASHINGTON — Don’t dodge it!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Slow Bullet IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick Facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
Description: a soft and juicy IPA hopped with Mosaic
ABV: 5.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Green veggies, pesto dishes, shrimp pasta, chicken salad, and classic Chinese food like egg rolls, lo mein and fried rice

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

