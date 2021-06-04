Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
Description: a soft and juicy IPA hopped with Mosaic
ABV: 5.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Green veggies, pesto dishes, shrimp pasta, chicken salad, and classic Chinese food like egg rolls, lo mein and fried rice
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Slow Bullet IPA
June 4, 2021, 7:11 AM
WASHINGTON — Don’t dodge it!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Slow Bullet IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick Facts:
