CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Love Language English-Style Bitter

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

June 25, 2021, 12:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON — Fancy meeting you here!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Love Language English-Style Bitter for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC
Description: a traditional English-style bitter featuring floral, herbal and tea-like aromas on the nose, with a slight malt sweetness and hints of fruit and toffee on the palate
ABV: 4.8%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, bangers and mash, Pastrami on rye, Roast  chicken Sausages of any kind

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NSA didn't oversee a $400M contract very well

Expanding paid family leave for federal employees faces tough, heated fight

DoD launches project to quickly shift AI from labs to real-world warfighting

Pentagon CMMC review aims to address small biz cost concerns, ‘restore trust’ in assessment processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up