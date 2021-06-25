WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Love Language English-Style Bitter

WASHINGTON — Fancy meeting you here! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and…

WASHINGTON — Fancy meeting you here!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Love Language English-Style Bitter for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick Facts:

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, DC

Description: a traditional English-style bitter featuring floral, herbal and tea-like aromas on the nose, with a slight malt sweetness and hints of fruit and toffee on the palate

ABV: 4.8%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fish and chips, bangers and mash, Pastrami on rye, Roast chicken Sausages of any kind