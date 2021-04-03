WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Strangebird Pillowhead Pink Peppercorn Saison

WASHINGTON — Nothing strange here.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Strangebird Pillowhead Pink Peppercorn Saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Strangebird Brewing, Rochester, NY

Description: a saison brewed with pils, wheat, munich, biscuit malts, oats and Styrian Goldings hops, featuring notes of peppercorn, lavender and clove

ABV: 6.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: oven-roasted salmon (and seafood in general), fried or roast chicken, goat cheese and spring vegetables, such as asparagus, artichokes and peas