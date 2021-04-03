CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Strangebird Pillowhead Pink Peppercorn Saison

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

April 3, 2021, 7:36 AM

WASHINGTON — Nothing strange here.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Strangebird Pillowhead Pink Peppercorn Saison for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Strangebird Brewing, Rochester, NY
Description: a saison brewed with pils, wheat, munich, biscuit malts, oats and Styrian Goldings hops, featuring notes of peppercorn, lavender and clove
ABV: 6.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: oven-roasted salmon (and seafood in general), fried or roast chicken, goat cheese and spring vegetables, such as asparagus, artichokes and peas

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

