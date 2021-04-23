WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Sierra Nevada Dankful IPA Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Dankful IPA for the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

WASHINGTON — Dank you very much! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Sierra Nevada Dankful IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts:

Brewery: Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, CA and Asheville, NC

Description: An IPA brewed with seven hop varieties and heaps of gratitude.

ABV: 7.4%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Meats and cheeses, skirt steaks and grilled pork chops and Mediterranean cuisine.

Brennan Haselton

