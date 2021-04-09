WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Maine Beer Co. Wolfe’s Neck IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Maine Beer Co. Wolfe’s Neck IPA

WASHINGTON — Long neck, short neck, now try Wolfe’s Neck.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Maine Beer Co., Freeport, ME

Description: an IPA featuring flavors of tropical fruit (pineapple, mango, guava, coconut) and orange, with notes of onion/garlic and underlying toasted bread and pine

ABV: 6.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salty, fatty and fried stuff (like clam strips, clam chowder, crab cakes, lobster rolls), seared meats, burgers and fries, Thai food