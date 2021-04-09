CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Maine Beer Co. Wolfe’s Neck IPA

Brett Snyder | bsnyder@wtop.com

April 9, 2021, 11:36 AM

WASHINGTON — Long neck, short neck, now try Wolfe’s Neck.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Maine Beer Co. Wolfe’s Neck IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:
Brewery: Maine Beer Co., Freeport, ME
Description: an IPA featuring flavors of tropical fruit (pineapple, mango, guava, coconut) and orange, with notes of onion/garlic and underlying toasted bread and pine
ABV: 6.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Salty, fatty and fried stuff (like clam strips, clam chowder, crab cakes, lobster rolls), seared meats, burgers and fries, Thai food

Brett Snyder

Brett Snyder is a social media and digital engagement specialist with a background in digital marketing and communications. Before joining WTOP, he worked with Hometown Podcasts and JLS Digital Marketing, with a focus on building and expanding social media pages.

