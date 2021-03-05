WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Floyds Zombie Dust Pale Ale

Don’t let those zombies get what’s left of their hands on your glass of this!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Floyds Zombie Dust Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: 3 Floyds Brewing Co. – Munster, Indiana
Brewery Description: This intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse.
ABV: 6.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Lighter fried food like fish and chips, fried oysters, po’boys, Thai and Indian cuisine.