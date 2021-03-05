CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: 3 Floyds Zombie Dust Pale Ale

Brennan Haselton | bhaselton@wtop.com

March 5, 2021, 3:32 PM

Don’t let those zombies get what’s left of their hands on your glass of this!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about 3 Floyds Zombie Dust Pale Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: 3 Floyds Brewing Co. – Munster, Indiana
Brewery Description: This intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse.
ABV: 6.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Lighter fried food like fish and chips, fried oysters, po’boys, Thai and Indian cuisine.

Brennan Haselton

In 2000, Brennan Haselton took a job at WTOP as reporter and anchor, and that's where he has been ever since (with the exception of a brief return to Seattle in 2005). He is a two-time winner of the national Edward R. Murrow Award, and winner of the National Headliner Grand Award.

