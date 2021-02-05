CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US not in the clear despite slowing spread | What’s safe after vaccination? | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Wheatland Spring Alberto Italian Pilsner

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

February 5, 2021, 12:50 PM

WASHINGTON — Is there anything from, or inspired by, Italy that doesn’t taste good?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Wheatland Spring Alberto Italian Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Wheatland Spring Farm + Brewery, Waterford, VA
Description: An estate grown pilsner featuring a refreshing expression of citrus zest and pleasant herbal-meets-floral undertone
ABV: 5.5%
Greg’s pairing suggestions:

  • Pizza and red sauce Italian dishes
  • Linguine with clam sauce
  • Fried seafood
  • Sushi and sashimi
  • Sausages and charcuterie

