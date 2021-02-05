WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Wheatland Spring Alberto Italian Pilsner

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer DirectorGreg Engert to talk about Wheatland Spring Alberto Italian Pilsner.

WASHINGTON — Is there anything from, or inspired by, Italy that doesn’t taste good?!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Wheatland Spring Alberto Italian Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Wheatland Spring Farm + Brewery, Waterford, VA

Description: An estate grown pilsner featuring a refreshing expression of citrus zest and pleasant herbal-meets-floral undertone

ABV: 5.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: