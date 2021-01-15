INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Biden unveils virus, economy plans | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Schönramer Pils

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

January 15, 2021, 5:17 AM

Talk about work benefits!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Schönramer Pils for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Private Landbrauerei Schönram (Petting, Bavaria — Germany)
Description: A classic German Pilsener that’s a bit hoppier aromatically and on the palate.
ABV: 5.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Traditional German dishes like sausages and schnitzel; sushi; Indian and Vietnamese; typical bar food like burgers and wings

