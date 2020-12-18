CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bluejacket Bazooka Tooth Double Fruited Sour Ale

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

December 18, 2020, 10:50 AM

So long, smoothie. Hello, THIS!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Bluejacket Bazooka Tooth Double Fruited Sour Ale in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts

Brewery: Bluejacket Brewery, Washington, D.C.
Description: Brewed with blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, vanilla and milk sugar, this double fruited sour offers a jammy fruit flavor before finishing with refreshing tartness.
ABV: 6.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seared salmon with orzo salad, grilled pork chops with sage, ham and brie grilled cheese, seared tuna

