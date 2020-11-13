WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Halfway Crooks Kelvin Smoked Helles

WASHINGTON — Where there’s smoke, sometimes there’s beer!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Halfway Crooks Kelvin German-style Smoked Helles for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Halfway Crooks, Atlanta, GA
Description: a German-style Smoked Helles featuring notes of smoked honey and graham cracker with a subtle bitterness
ABV: 4.8%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Smoked salmon, all sorts of other fish like simply prepared halibut and mahi, fried oysters, shrimp and grits, wedge salads with bacon