Beer of the Week: Resident Culture Quantum Wobble Sour Ale

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

November 6, 2020, 8:32 AM

Only your taste buds will feel wobbly after a cold glass of this beer.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Resident Culture Quantum Wobble Sour Ale in the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts: 

Brewery: Resident Culture Brewing Co., Charlotte, NC
Description: a kettle sour fruited with Guava, Mango, and Blood Orange
ABV: 4.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Jalapeño poppers, Chinese takeout (like egg rolls and sesame chicken), Tex-Mex dishes with a bit of spice, seared scallops, roasted halibut and tuna tartare.

