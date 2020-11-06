Beer of the Week: Resident Culture Quantum Wobble Sour Ale

WTOP's Brennan Haselton talks with Greg Engert about Resident Culture Quantum Wobble Sour Ale in the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

Only your taste buds will feel wobbly after a cold glass of this beer.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Resident Culture Brewing Co., Charlotte, NC

Description: a kettle sour fruited with Guava, Mango, and Blood Orange

ABV: 4.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Jalapeño poppers, Chinese takeout (like egg rolls and sesame chicken), Tex-Mex dishes with a bit of spice, seared scallops, roasted halibut and tuna tartare.