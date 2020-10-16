CORONAVIRUS NEWS: GW to welcome more students back next spring | Pandemic relief faces uncertainty | Latest test results in DC region
Beer of the Week: Schwendl Schalchner Weisse

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

October 16, 2020, 7:35 PM

WASHINGTON — Traveling to breweries overseas right now is tough. Fortunately, they can come to you!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Schwendl Schalchner Weisse for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Weissbräu Schwendl, Tacherting, Germany
Description: A classic German wheat, or Weisse, beer
ABV: 5.1%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything with parsley like chimichurri sauce or salsa verde; food with
with basil (pesto and Thai cuisine); red sauces, too.

