Beer of the Week: Schwendl Schalchner Weisse

WASHINGTON — Traveling to breweries overseas right now is tough. Fortunately, they can come to you!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Schwendl Schalchner Weisse for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Weissbräu Schwendl, Tacherting, Germany

Description: A classic German wheat, or Weisse, beer

ABV: 5.1%

Greg's pairing suggestions: Anything with parsley like chimichurri sauce or salsa verde; food with basil (pesto and Thai cuisine); red sauces, too.

with basil (pesto and Thai cuisine); red sauces, too.