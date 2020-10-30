ELECTION NEWS: Follow election coverage live | Election night protest in DC | Photos around the DC region | Photos across the US
Beer of the Week: Equilibrium Ampere Triple IPA

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

October 30, 2020, 1:58 PM

Shock yourself!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Equilibrium Ampere Triple IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts: 

Brewery: Equilibrium Brewery, Middletown, NY
Description: a triple IPA brewed with a massive amount of Mosaic hops and featuring notes of orange, cantaloupe, pineapple and mango smoothie
ABV: 10%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Smoked pork chops and pepperoni pizza, BLT’s, creamy pasta-like carbonara with pancetta, grilled flank steak.

