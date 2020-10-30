Beer of the Week: Equilibrium Ampere Triple IPA Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Greg Engert to talk about Equilibrium Ampere Triple IPA in the latest edition of WTOP's Beer of the Week.

Shock yourself! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Equilibrium Ampere Triple IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery: Equilibrium Brewery, Middletown, NY

Description: a triple IPA brewed with a massive amount of Mosaic hops and featuring notes of orange, cantaloupe, pineapple and mango smoothie

ABV: 10%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Smoked pork chops and pepperoni pizza, BLT’s, creamy pasta-like carbonara with pancetta, grilled flank steak.

