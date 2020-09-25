WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Prairie Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Sour Ale Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Prairie Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Sour Ale

Get your cake and beer fix… no crumbs required. WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Prairie Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts: Brewery: Prairie Artisan Ales, Tulsa, OK

Description: a sour ale brewed with pineapple, pecans, cherries and yellow cake

ABV: 4.9%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sausages, hot dogs, pepperoni pizza, chicken teriyaki skewers, port carnitas tacos

