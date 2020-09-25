CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How immune systems are reacting | When will DC's economy start recovering? | Montgomery Co. update | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Prairie Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Sour Ale

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

September 25, 2020, 10:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Get your cake and beer fix… no crumbs required.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about Prairie Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Sour Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Prairie Artisan Ales, Tulsa, OK
Description: a sour ale brewed with pineapple, pecans, cherries and yellow cake
ABV: 4.9%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Sausages, hot dogs, pepperoni pizza, chicken teriyaki skewers, port carnitas tacos

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up