WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Perennial Pils Dry-hopped Pilsner

WASHINGTON — P is for Pilsner, and pausing the heat!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Perennial Pils Dry-hopped Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis, MO
Description: a dry-hopped, unfiltered lager created with 100% German malt and a blend of German hops
ABV: 5.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fried oyster or shrimp po’ boys, wings, burgers and fries, grilled corn, Indian food (such as Tandoori chicken and tikka masala)