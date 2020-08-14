CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Johns Hopkins experts on back to school | Nursing homes short on PPE, staff in virus rebound | Latest coronavirus test results
WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Perennial Pils Dry-hopped Pilsner

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

August 14, 2020, 12:45 PM

WASHINGTON — P is for Pilsner, and pausing the heat!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Perennial Pils Dry-hopped Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:
Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis, MO
Description: a dry-hopped, unfiltered lager created with 100% German malt and a blend of German hops
ABV: 5.0%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fried oyster or shrimp po’ boys, wings, burgers and fries, grilled corn, Indian food (such as Tandoori chicken and tikka masala)

