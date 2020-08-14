WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Perennial Pils Dry-hopped Pilsner Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Perennial Pils Dry-hopped Pilsner.

WASHINGTON — P is for Pilsner, and pausing the heat! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Perennial Pils Dry-hopped Pilsner for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week. Quick facts:

Brewery: Perennial Artisan Ales, St. Louis, MO

Description: a dry-hopped, unfiltered lager created with 100% German malt and a blend of German hops

ABV: 5.0%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Fried oyster or shrimp po’ boys, wings, burgers and fries, grilled corn, Indian food (such as Tandoori chicken and tikka masala)

