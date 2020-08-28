CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan wants to see Md. schools have in-person learning | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Beer of the Week » WTOP's Beer of the…

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bingo Oktoberfest

Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP

August 28, 2020, 6:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

“B” is for bingo … and beer!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bingo Oktoberfest for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Bingo Beer Co., Richmond, VA
Description: A traditional German-style Octoberfest dry amber lager
ABV: 5.7%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything fried, seared or grilled (schnitzel, smoked pork chops, sausages and veggies). Tomato-based sauces and pizzas.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up