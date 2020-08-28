WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Bingo Oktoberfest

“B” is for bingo … and beer!
WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Bingo Oktoberfest for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
Quick facts:
Brewery: Bingo Beer Co., Richmond, VA
Description: A traditional German-style Octoberfest dry amber lager
ABV: 5.7%
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Anything fried, seared or grilled (schnitzel, smoked pork chops, sausages and veggies). Tomato-based sauces and pizzas.