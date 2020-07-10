WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Equilibrium Wavelength IPA

WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director Greg Engert to talk about Equilibrium Wavelength IPA.

WASHINGTON — Tune in, man.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Equilibrium Wavelength IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Quick facts:

Brewery: Equilibrium Brewery, Middletown, NY

Description: An IPA brewed with oats and white wheat, along with Simcoe and Mosaic hops in the whirlpool, before later being dry-hopped with Mosaic and Citra.

ABV: 6.5%

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Spring veggies like asparagus, peas and artichokes, seafood, as in saltier clams, oysters and mussels, feta and goat cheese salads